TOP SHOTS (23 May 2024)

A long-tailed shrike perches on the tip of a tree branch. Photo taken from Ballabhbishu area in Kaunia of Rangpur on 22 May.Moinul Islam
The purple-rumped sunbird is a tiny bird that squeaks and sings all the time. While they usually roam in pairs, a single purple-rumped sunbird balances itself on a bunch of alpinia flowers. Photo taken from Ma-Moni agricultural farm in Baktarpur area of Iswardi, Pabna on 22 May.Hasan Mahmud
Kites roam alone, in pairs or in small groups. Sitting on top of a tree yellow-billed kite carefully searches for a prey to target. Photo taken from Akhalia Noyabazar area in Sylhet on 22 May.Anis Mahmud
Since it is monsoon, a group of weaver birds have taken shelter in their comfortable nests that are hanging from the branches of a palm tree. Photo taken from Golapbag area in Char Madhabdia of Faridpur on 22 May.Alimuzzaman
A few striped albatross butterflies flutter above the blooming branches of a golden dewdrop plant. Photo taken in Daulatpur area of Khulna on 22 May.Saddam Hossain
Brazilian model Izabel Goulart arrives for the screening of the film "Le Comte de Monte-Cristo" (The Count of Monte-Cristo) at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on 22 May, 2024.AFP
A Palestinian girl looks out of the window of a shrapnel-pocked building in Jenin in the aftermath of a raid by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city on 23 May, 2024.AFP
The Illimani snowy mountain is pictured in La paz, Bolivia on 21 May, 2024.AFP