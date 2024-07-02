TOP SHOTS (2 July 2024)

A woman farmer, Krishna Tanchangya, sorts pineapples after collecting them from her garden on the hill slope. Photo taken from Bethanipara area in Bandarban on 2 July.Monghaising Marma
A vendor carries a variety of vegetables in the baskets on his shoulders looking for customers early in the morning. Photo taken from Babupara area in Nilphamari on 2 July.Moinul Islam
A trader sells fishing contraptions at the local market. These devices made of bamboo strips are used for fishing in canals and lakes during the monsoon. Photo taken from Atghar Bazar in Nesarabad union of Pirojpur on 1 July.Saiyan
Though it had been raining all over the country, people of Pabna were being denied the relief. Finally there was heavy rainfall in the district. A CNG-run auto rickshaw speeds through the rain. Photo taken from Pabna-Rajshahi highway in Tebunia area of Pabna on 1 July.Hasan Mahmud
Rufus the Harris hawk is held by handler Imogen Davies as she is interviewed by the media on the first day of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on 1 July, 2024.AFP
A surfer holds his board as a storm approaches on a winter’s day at Narrawallee Beach, located on the south coast of New South Wales on 2 July, 2024.AFP