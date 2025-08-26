TOP SHOTS (26 August 2025)

A small tailorbird searches for food among the flowers, fruits, and branches of an Indian gooseberry (amloki) tree. The picture was taken from Lemuchhari of Rangamati on 26 August.Supriyo Chakma
A blue butterfly pea flower soaked in rain. The picture was taken from Shantibagh Walkway of Moulvibazar on 26 August.Akmol Hossain
Though bent with age, Ayesha Begum hasn’t slowed down. She’s gathering grass from the field for her livestock. The picture was taken from Chakjhapu of Bogura on 26 August.Soyel Rana
A striped butterfly rests on a green leaf. The picture was taken from Gabtali of Bogura on 26 August.Soyel Rana
An agricultural labourer carry rice seedlings from the seedbed to the field. At the end of the day, he will be paid Tk 650. The picture was taken from Guptamari of Batiaghata in Khulna on 26 August.Saddam Hossain
A cart-puller transports harvested jute stalks from the field to a farmer’s home using a horse-drawn cart — the mode of transport in the char (river island) regions. The picture was taken from Kachari Tek of Char Madhabdia in Faridpur on 26 August.Alimuzzaman
A yellow butterfly perches on a lantana flower by the roadside. The picture was taken from Shambhuganj of Mymensingh on 26 August.Mustafizur Rahman
Second-term exams are underway at primary schools. Students walk along a rural paved road to reach the school for their exams. The picture was taken from Poshara of Gerda in Faridpur on 26 August.Alimuzzaman
Three-wheeled vehicles continue to increase on the highways. Ignoring traffic laws, these vehicles often cause accidents. The picture was taken from Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, Gauripur, Daudkandi, Cumilla, 26 August.Abdur Rahman Dhali
Weeds have sprouted in a recently planted Aman rice field. Farmers are weeding the field with hoes. The picture was taken from Kafura, Gerda, Faridpur on 26 August.Alimuzzaman