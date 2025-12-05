Fishing on Kaptai Lake through the lens

In winter, Kaptai Lake yields plenty of small fish along with larger fish varsities like rui, katla, kalbaush and boal. From morning till evening, fishermen remain busy with fishing. Casting a net across a vast stretch of the lake and then hauling it back onto the boat can take two to three hours. Some people pull the nets in from the shore. In addition to nets, many also catch fish at different times of the day using fishing hooks. The entire lake feels like a grand festival of fishing at this season. Check out the beauty of the lake at this time of the year in pictures taken by Sourav Das.