Photo

Fishing on Kaptai Lake through the lens

In winter, Kaptai Lake yields plenty of small fish along with larger fish varsities like rui, katla, kalbaush and boal. From morning till evening, fishermen remain busy with fishing. Casting a net across a vast stretch of the lake and then hauling it back onto the boat can take two to three hours. Some people pull the nets in from the shore. In addition to nets, many also catch fish at different times of the day using fishing hooks. The entire lake feels like a grand festival of fishing at this season. Check out the beauty of the lake at this time of the year in pictures taken by Sourav Das.

1 / 10
Fishermen cast their nets in the gentle light of the setting sun.
Sourav Das
2 / 10
A fisherman signals another boat by waving a piece of red cloth.
Sourav Das
3 / 10
The net thrown into the water creates a circular shape on the surface.
Sourav Das
4 / 10
Egrets and cormorants catch fish from inside the fishermen’s nets.
Sourav Das
5 / 10
After catching fish from the water, fishermen collect them from the fishing net.
Sourav Das
6 / 10
Fishing nets float in water under the soft glow of the rising sun.
Sourav Das
7 / 10
Fishermen use these small boats to catch fish in the lake.
Sourav Das
8 / 10
Fishing hooks are tied to bottles that are hung on bamboo poles above the water.
Sourav Das
9 / 10
Fishermen built floating platforms on the lake using bamboo poles for the sake of fishing.
Sourav Das
10 / 10
The fishing nets are being pulled all the way to the shore.
Sourav Das
