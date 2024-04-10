Eid ul-Fitr celebrated around the world

A Palestinian man walks with his kids on April 10, 2024 in rainy weather through the courtyard of Gaza City's historic Omari Mosque, which has been heavily damaged in Israeli bombardment during the ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas, after the morning prayer on the first day of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the Islamic fasting month of RamadanAFP
Muslim worshippers arrive to attend the morning prayer for Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Sudan's Oumdourman, on April 10, 2024AFP
Palestinians visit the graves of loved one at the start of the Eid al-Fitr festival, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a cemetary in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 10, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and HamasAFP
Members of the Muslim community arrive to attend prayers outside the Masjid At Taqwa Miosque during Eid al-Fitr celebrations in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 10, 2024
People dressed in traditional clothes wait to enter the Mosque ahead of a prayer to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, locally known as Korite, outside the Dakar Grand Mosque in Dakar on April 10, 2024AFP
A woman cries over the grave of a loved one at the start of the Eid al-Fitr festival, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a cemetary in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 10, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and HamasAFP
Muslim faithful perfom a special morning prayer to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Ramat square in Maiduguri on April 10, 2024.AFP
Muslim worshippers perform morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, at Tripoli's Martyrs Square on April 10, 2024AFP
Moroccan Muslim men perform prayers for Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Islam's holy fasting month of Ramadan in the city of Sale, north of the Moroccan capital Rabat, on April 10, 2024AFP
Palestinian children pose for a picture on April 10, 2024 in the courtyard of Gaza City's historic Omari Mosque, which has been heavily damaged in Israeli bombardment during the ongoing battles between Israel and Hamas, after the morning prayer on the first day of Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.AFP
Muslim worshippers perform morning prayers to start Eid al-Fitr celebrations which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Imam Ali shrine in Iraq's Najaf city on April 10, 2024AFP
A child looks on as muslims from Romania attend the religious service on the holiday of Eid al-Fitr marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at Dinamo Stadium in Bucharest, Romania, on April 10, 2024.AFP
Faithful pray during the Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Dora park in Turin, Italy, on April 10, 2024AFP
Muslim worshippers attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, outside Al-Amin mosque in downtown Beirut on April 10, 2024AFP
Muslims worshippers prepare to take part in a morning prayer on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Blue Mosque in Istanbul, on April 10, 2024AFP
Rohingya refugees embrace each other after taking part in Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at a temporary shelter in Meulaboh, Indonesia's Aceh province on April 10, 2024.AFP
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Mashun Grand Mosque in Medan, North Sumatra, on April 10, 2024AFP
Muslim devotees offer special morning prayers to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of their holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the historic Badshahi Mosque in Lahore on April 10, 2024
Muslim devotees offer special morning prayers to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of their holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the historic Badshahi Mosque in Lahore on April 10, 2024AFP
Yemenis exchange greetings after the morning Eid al-Fitr prayer outside of a mosque in the capital Sanaa on April 10, 2024. Eid al-Fitr festivities marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan are celebrated in most of the Middle East countries
Muslims offer special morning prayers to start the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on April 10, 2024
