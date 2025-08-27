In pictures: BUET students protest for second day, clash with police in Shahbagh

For the second consecutive day, students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) staged demonstrations in Dhaka’s Shahbagh area, blocking roads to press home their three-point demands. At one point during the blockade, the protesting students attempted to march toward the residence of the chief adviser at Jamuna. As police tried to stop them, a scuffle broke out between the students and law enforcement. In response, police fired sound grenades, tear gas shells, and used water cannons to disperse the crowd. As the situation escalated with both sides chasing each other, police resorted to baton charges. Eventually, the students were dispersed. Photos are taken by Sazid Hossain