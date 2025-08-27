Photo

In pictures: BUET students protest for second day, clash with police in Shahbagh

For the second consecutive day, students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) staged demonstrations in Dhaka’s Shahbagh area, blocking roads to press home their three-point demands. At one point during the blockade, the protesting students attempted to march toward the residence of the chief adviser at Jamuna. As police tried to stop them, a scuffle broke out between the students and law enforcement. In response, police fired sound grenades, tear gas shells, and used water cannons to disperse the crowd. As the situation escalated with both sides chasing each other, police resorted to baton charges. Eventually, the students were dispersed. Photos are taken by Sazid Hossain

Students block roads at Shahbagh with a protest march for the second day, demanding fulfillment of their three-point charter.
Sazid Hossain
Protesters hold placards with various slogans while blocking the street.
Sazid Hossain
A student chants slogans during the demonstration.
Sazid Hossain
Students march from Shahbagh toward the chief adviser's residence at Jamuna.
Sazid Hossain
Students try to break through the police barricade to continue their march.
Sazid Hossain
Police fire sound grenades to disperse the crowd.
Sazid Hossain
A student injured by a sound grenade falls to the ground.
Sazid Hossain
