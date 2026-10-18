In pictures

White mist, green fields and golden sunsets: Late autumn in rural Bangladesh

A layer of white mist spreads across the green paddy fields. Distant hills, trees and crop fields are enveloped in the gentle ambiance of late autumn. As the seasons change, nature takes on a new look. Children play in open fields beside their homes. From crop fields and distant hills to people moving through the mist, the rural landscape captures the true essence of late autumn. Here’s a photo story on the beauty of rural Bangladesh in late autumn.