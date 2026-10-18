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White mist, green fields and golden sunsets: Late autumn in rural Bangladesh

A layer of white mist spreads across the green paddy fields. Distant hills, trees and crop fields are enveloped in the gentle ambiance of late autumn. As the seasons change, nature takes on a new look. Children play in open fields beside their homes. From crop fields and distant hills to people moving through the mist, the rural landscape captures the true essence of late autumn. Here’s a photo story on the beauty of rural Bangladesh in late autumn.

Anis Mahmud
Sylhet
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Distant hills are shrouded in late autumn mist as a flock of pigeons takes flight.
Anis Mahmud
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A thin layer of white mist spreads across the green paddy fields.
Anis Mahmud
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Children play in an open field beside their homes.
Anis Mahmud
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A child heads home with their goats.
Anis Mahmud
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Two children walk along a rural path.
Anis Mahmud
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A man heads to work in the green fields.
Anis Mahmud
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Distant trees and hills disappear behind a veil of mist.
Anis Mahmud
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The sun sets on the horizon, seen through the leaves of banana trees. In the fading light of day, a golden glow spreads across the landscape.
Anis Mahmud
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