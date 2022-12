Historic Miah Bari mosque in pictures

Karapur Miah Bari Mosque is one of the most ancient heritage monuments believed to be constructed in the eighteenth century. It is located at Miah Bari of Karapur Union, just about ten kilometers away from the Barishal district town.

A flight of steps leads to the roof of the structure from the ground, where the main prayer hall is found. The high plinth or platform gives a majestic look to the Miah Bari Mosque.