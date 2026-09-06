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The Ghaghat races to the rhythm of oars

The Ghaghat River was in a festive mood. Boats from far and wide raced across the water, cutting through the waves. Thousands of spectators lined both banks and stood on the bridge. Some watched in amazement, while others cheered with excitement. All in all, the traditional boat race at Hosen Nagar in Rangpur was in full swing. The two-day event featured fierce competition between the boats, with each team vying for victory.

Moinul Islam
Rangpur
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The competing boats are ready before the race begins. Along the banks of the Ghaghat River, the contestants are waiting only for the whistle to signal the start.
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Spectators line both banks of the river and the bridge. People of all ages have gathered to watch the boat race.
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Toy stalls have sprung up along the riverbank around the boat race.
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A fierce battle is underway for victory.
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Competitors try to lift a boat back onto the water after it capsized during the race.
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A determined effort to surge ahead to the rhythm of the oars.
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Women and children sit along the riverbank, their eyes fixed on the boats racing across the water.
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For the past six years, an organisation called Hosen Nagar Jubo Samaj has been organising this boat race.
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This boat surges ahead, leaving its rivals behind.
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