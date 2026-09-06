The Ghaghat races to the rhythm of oars

The Ghaghat River was in a festive mood. Boats from far and wide raced across the water, cutting through the waves. Thousands of spectators lined both banks and stood on the bridge. Some watched in amazement, while others cheered with excitement. All in all, the traditional boat race at Hosen Nagar in Rangpur was in full swing. The two-day event featured fierce competition between the boats, with each team vying for victory.