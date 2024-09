3 / 5

"My Soil, My Responsibility, Planting Trees for Survival" -- Prothom Alo Bondhushova's tree planting programme is being conducted nationwide. Various types of saplings are being distributed among over 400 students of Government Laboratory High School. This year, BRAC Microfinance has joined this initiative. Kotbari area, Cumilla, 24 September. M Sadek