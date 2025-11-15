In photos: Beauty of the haor in the golden autumn glow

It’s a magical interplay of light and shadow on the late autumn afternoon. As the sun slowly dips towards the horizon, the paddy fields shimmer with a golden glow. A gentle chill drifts through the air, sunlight slips softly through the gaps in the leaves, brushing nature with a tender touch. People return home from the fields, birds take flight towards their nests. The tiredness of the day melts into the quiet of dusk. This time of the late autumn feels like a peaceful, golden canvas painted by nature itself, where every scene tells a song of the harvest, a story of life. Check out the beauty of the haor on a late autumn afternoon in photos taken in Sylhet by Anis Mahmud.