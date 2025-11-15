Photo

In photos: Beauty of the haor in the golden autumn glow

It’s a magical interplay of light and shadow on the late autumn afternoon. As the sun slowly dips towards the horizon, the paddy fields shimmer with a golden glow. A gentle chill drifts through the air, sunlight slips softly through the gaps in the leaves, brushing nature with a tender touch. People return home from the fields, birds take flight towards their nests. The tiredness of the day melts into the quiet of dusk. This time of the late autumn feels like a peaceful, golden canvas painted by nature itself, where every scene tells a song of the harvest, a story of life. Check out the beauty of the haor on a late autumn afternoon in photos taken in Sylhet by Anis Mahmud.

1 / 9
The sky and the earth merge into one golden hue as a boat glides through the serene water.
Anis Mahmud
2 / 9
The sun sets, casting its final light over the paddy sheaves.
Anis Mahmud
3 / 9
A cormorant perches on a pole spreading its wings before dusk settles.
Anis Mahmud
4 / 9
The haor turns into a palette of colours in the fading afternoon light.
Anis Mahmud
5 / 9
Playtime is over, children walk back home from the field.
Anis Mahmud
6 / 9
A man came to guide his flock of ducks home from the haor.
Anis Mahmud
7 / 9
A farmer bathes in the calm waters of the haor.
Anis Mahmud
8 / 9
A boat slithers through the still haor waters.
Anis Mahmud
9 / 9
A hawker heads home late in the autumn afternoon.
Anis Mahmud
Also Read

Many colours of Kaptai Lake

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Watch more from Photo