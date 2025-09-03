In pictures: Kanchenjunga visible from Panchagarh at the beginning of autumn

Kanchenjunga, the third-highest mountain in the world, is located in India and Nepal, but it can be seen from Panchagarh district from mid-October to November every year unless the sky is cloudy or the weather is foggy. The best view of the mountain can be seen from Tentulia upazila. The snow-covered peak sparkles in the golden light of dawn. When the sky is cloudless, it can also be seen at other times of the day. But this year, Kanchenjunga appeared earlier than usual. On the afternoon of 2 September, the sky was clear. Bathed in the soft light of the late afternoon sun, Kanchenjunga revealed its true form. Young photographer Shamim Islam captured the scene on camera from an open field near his home in Tentulia.