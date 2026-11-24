In frames

Labour unrest grips Gazipur

A rumour about the death of a worker at a garment factory has caused unrest in Gazipur's Konabari and surrounding industrial areas today, Tuesday. Instead of joining work, garment workers took to protest. To control the situation, the police fired tear gas shells and sound grenades, which spread panic throughout the area. Congestion has formed at the Bhogra Bypass due to the clashes and tension, causing inconvenience for commuters on that road. Such scenes of unrest, panic, and instability have been captured in pictures.