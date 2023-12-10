How the EU plans to regulate artificial intelligence

The impact that using artificial intelligence will have in almost all areas of life is enormous. While there are huge opportunities for commercial enterprises, there are also risks for users. Even Sam Altman, the developer of the ChatGPT language model, has made such warnings. Some scientists even argue that there could be a threat to humans if artificial intelligence develops aggressive applications beyond our control.

This is why the EU set out to be the first major economic region worldwide to develop comprehensive regulations for AI. The aim is to achieve comprehensible, transparent, fair, safe and environmentally friendly AI, according to the European Commission’s draft legislation.

But this need not hinder development opportunities for AI startups, EU Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said after the Commission, European Parliament representatives and the member state Council agreed on the proposal in what is known as a “trilogue” meeting between the three entities, which must now be approved by a committee vote and confirmed by the plenary.