‘Godfather of AI’ quits Google to warn of the tech’s dangers

While AI has been used to support human workers, the rapid expansion of chatbots like ChatGPT could put jobs at risk.

AI “takes away the drudge work” but “might take away more than that”, he told the Times.

The scientist also warned about the potential spread of misinformation created by AI, telling the Times that the average person will “not be able to know what is true anymore.”

Hinton notified Google of his resignation last month, the Times reported.

Jeff Dean, lead scientist for Google AI, thanked Hinton in a statement to US media.

“As one of the first companies to publish AI Principles, we remain committed to a responsible approach to AI,” the statement added.