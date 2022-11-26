US bans Huawei, ZTE telecoms gear due to security risk

US authorities announced a ban Friday on the import or sale of communications equipment deemed "an unacceptable risk to national security" -- including gear from Chinese giants Huawei Technologies and ZTE.

Both firms have been on a roster of companies listed as a threat by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and the new rules bar future authorizations of their equipment.

The move is the latest in a series of actions to limit the access of Chinese telecoms firms in United States networks, and comes amid a long-running standoff between the world's two biggest economies.

US officials have shown growing wariness in recent years of Chinese telecommunications companies and technology.