Taiwan chip giant TSMC's profits surge on AI demand

Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC announced Thursday a nearly 9 per cent increase in net profits in the first quarter of 2024, buoyed by global demand for its microchips used to power everything from mobile phones to AI technology.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company -- whose clients include Apple and Nvidia -- controls more than half the world's output of silicon chips, which have been called the "lifeblood" of the modern world.

The company said Thursday its net profit increased 8.9 per cent on-year in January-March to NT$225.4 billion ($6.97 billion) compared to NT$206.9 billion in the same period last year.

First-quarter revenues also rose 13 per cent year-on-year to $18.87 billion, it said.

CFO Wendell Huang also said during an earnings call Thursday that TSMC expects its second-quarter revenues to increase by 27.6 per cent.