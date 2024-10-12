Musk unveils robotaxi, pledges it 'before 2027'

Elon Musk on Thursday unveiled what he said was a robotaxi capable of self-driving, predicting it would be available by 2027 -- about a decade after he first promised an autonomous vehicle.

The Tesla CEO said the fully electric car -- which has no steering wheel or pedals -- would be priced under USD 30,000, would be charged wirelessly with inductive technology and would be "10 to 20 times safer" than human-driven cars.

"You can think of the car in an autonomous world as being like just a little lounge," he told a crowd at the Warner Brothers Studio lot near Los Angeles.

"You're just sitting in a comfortable little lounge, and you can do whatever you want while you're in this comfortable little lounge, and when you get out, you will be at your destination."

Few details were given about the vehicle, whose gullwing doors are reminiscent of the Delorean made famous by the ‘Back to the Future’ films, but Musk said Tesla already had 50 of them.