Amazon unveils 'science fiction' robot that can patrol homes

Amazon revealed a camera-equipped home robot Tuesday that users can deploy to patrol their houses, a device that one of the project's developers said was making science fiction a reality.

The tech giant cheered the ‘Astro’ robot as a breakthrough for security and convenience, but digital watchdogs raised concerns for potential risks to people's most private moments at home.

Astro is a roughly two-foot (60 centimeters) tall and nine kilograms device that can map out a house floor plan and obey commands to go to a specific place to take a closer look with its telescoping camera.