Bangladesh moves 25 spots up in Global Cybersecurity Index

Bangladesh has moved up by 25 places from its previous year’s rank in the latest edition of the Global Cybersecurity Index, maintained by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), reports UNB.

With the score of 81.27 in the index for 2020, Bangladesh is positioned at 53rd, in a list containing 194 countries from across the globe.

The index is based on weighted scores for legal system, technical skills, organisational system, capacity building and mutual cooperation. It is published on ITU’s website.