Marvella becomes country's maiden AI influencer

Marvel - Be You made history by launching Marvella, the first AI influencer of Bangladesh, in "Let’s Vibe with Marvel of Tomorrow: Season 3" event.
Marvella resembles a girl next door and represents a significant advancement in the field of artificial intelligence. The Wider Collective (TWC) is the team behind Marvella's creation, read a press release.
According to the release, the annual flagship event, Marvel of Tomorrow, organised by The Marvel - Be You, reached new heights at its third installment, "Let’s Vibe with Marvel of Tomorrow: Season 3," driven by Chery, held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on 3 November.
The theme of the event was Go Global, Go AI as the event was engaged with the activities of global engagements and innovations of artificial intelligence.
A total of 37 awards were presented during the event, with 30 winners in 29 different categories. RS Fahim Chowdhury was named the "Popular Influencer of the Year" for the second consecutive year.
A stellar lineup of talented influencers was recognised in various categories, including Sohel Taj, Pritom Hasan, Rakin Absar, Khalid Farhan, Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed, Amin Hannan Chowdhury, Novorosh, Petuk Couple, Sarah Karim, Zoltan BD, Jubaer Talukder, Twink Carol, Gulfam Shahana Jana, Ashfaque Nipun, Jhumo Haque, Cultural Classists, Maisun’s World, Jhankar Mahbub, Marishaa Rahman, Doggosage, Tasrif Khan, Liliput Farhan, Tanmoy Cartoons, Hameem Hasan Joey, Apollo Gaming, Samzone, Maria Mumu, and Syed Abid Hussain Sami.
For the first time, the event saw the recognition of brands for their outstanding contributions in Influencer Marketing Campaigns. Chorki, Tecno, Foodpanda, UNHCR, Trix, and Bazar365 were among the honored brands.
Johnny Johansson, head of Central Asia, Bangladesh and Nepal, META, presented a special recognition award to Rafsan The ChotoBhai, who has represented Bangladesh globally through his impactful work.
Adding an international touch to the event, "Travel with Wife," a Sri Lankan travel content creator, graced the occasion.
Special guest Sohel Taj, who was also an award recipient, delivered a speech, and a tribute was paid to the four martyrs of Jail Killing Day by playing the national anthem, honoring their heroic sacrifices.