Marvella becomes country's maiden AI influencer

Marvel - Be You made history by launching Marvella, the first AI influencer of Bangladesh, in "Let’s Vibe with Marvel of Tomorrow: Season 3" event.

Marvella resembles a girl next door and represents a significant advancement in the field of artificial intelligence. The Wider Collective (TWC) is the team behind Marvella's creation, read a press release.

According to the release, the annual flagship event, Marvel of Tomorrow, organised by The Marvel - Be You, reached new heights at its third installment, "Let’s Vibe with Marvel of Tomorrow: Season 3," driven by Chery, held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on 3 November.