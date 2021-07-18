Bezos and crewmates prepare for inaugural Blue Origin space flight

The planned 11-minute trip from the company's Launch Site One facility is set to include the oldest person ever to go to space, the 82-year-old female aviator Wally Funk and the youngest 18-year-old Oliver Daemen and his brother Mark Bezos.

New Shepard is due to launch nine days after rival Richard Branson's space tourism company, Virgin Galactic, successfully carried out a suborbital flight from New Mexico with the British billionaire inside its rocket plane.

The mission would represent the world's first unpiloted flight to space with an all-civilian crew. Blue Origin will have none of its staff astronauts or trained personnel onboard.