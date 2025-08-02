AI or human: Who wrote the article and does it affect credibility?

Whether if it’s a press release or a corporate statement—how credible it appears to readers depends on who they believe wrote it. If they are told a human wrote it, readers tend to find it much more trustworthy. But if they are told it was written by artificial intelligence (AI), their trust significantly decreases.

This is the finding of a study conducted by the University of Kansas in the US. The research report was recently published in the international journal ‘Corporate Communications: An International Journal’.

The study was conducted by Associate Professor Cameron Piercy, PhD researcher Aiman Alhammad, and Assistant Professor Christopher Etheridge of the University of Kansas’ Department of Communication Studies.