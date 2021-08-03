Boeing attempts un-crewed test flight to ISS a second time

Boeing will be aiming to get its spaceflight programme back on track Tuesday with an un-crewed flight of its Starliner capsule to the International Space Station (ISS), after its last such test in 2019 ended in failure.

The spaceship is due to launch on an Atlas V rocket built by the United Launch Alliance from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 1:20 pm Eastern time (11:20pm Bangladesh time).

A live stream of the mission, Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2), will be up on NASA's website.