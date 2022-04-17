Science & Technology

BTCL launches prepaid services for high speed internet

Prothom Alo English Desk
Logo of BTCL
Logo of BTCLFile photo

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) on Sunday launched prepaid services for its customers to ensure high speed internet and telephone services, reports UNB.

Posts and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the services at BTCL’s Easkaton office.

Managing director of BTCL, Rafiqul Matin said the prepaid packages include telephone and internet bundle packages and customers can get telephone packages after recharging Tk 150 for 30 days.

For internet package, the BTCL has introduced 11 packages from 5mbps to 100mbps ranging from Tk 500 to 4200.

If any customer wants to purchase the package with telephone facilities, then he or she will have to provide additional Tk 100 for each package and the package will remain for valid 30 days, said Rafiqul.

The BTCL launched the service under its ‘Modernisation of Telecommunication Network Project’.

Customers of BTCL can apply for the prepaid service and choose their packages through BTCL portal http:mybtcl.btcl.gov.bd at home.

In addition, customers will get unlimited talk time facility from BTCL to BTCL at Tk 100 for 30 days while for other operators the call rate will be Tk 48 paisa per minute.

Customers can recharge their packages through Nagad, bKash and debit or credit cards.

