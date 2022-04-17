BTCL launches prepaid services for high speed internet

If any customer wants to purchase the package with telephone facilities, then he or she will have to provide additional Tk 100 for each package and the package will remain for valid 30 days, said Rafiqul.

The BTCL launched the service under its ‘Modernisation of Telecommunication Network Project’.

Customers of BTCL can apply for the prepaid service and choose their packages through BTCL portal http:mybtcl.btcl.gov.bd at home.

In addition, customers will get unlimited talk time facility from BTCL to BTCL at Tk 100 for 30 days while for other operators the call rate will be Tk 48 paisa per minute.

Customers can recharge their packages through Nagad, bKash and debit or credit cards.