Chrome allows users to manage their permissions to websites

Google is rolling out new privacy features in Chrome browser that will help Android users keep track of which website has permission to what sort of information.

In an upcoming release, Google will also add an option to delete the site from your browsing history in Chrome.

"With the updated site safety controls, we've made it easier to keep track of which site has permission to what information. Simply tap the lock icon on the left side of the Chrome address bar to open the updated panel, which shows what permissions you've granted for that particular site," Google said in a statement late on Tuesday.