Cuban engineers' dreams take flight with home-grown drones

Disguised as a sparrowhawk, and convincingly mimicking its predatory cry, a drone made of wood, scrap metal and plastic disperses birds at a Cuban airfield.

From afar one could be fooled: soaring and swooping with its 1.3-meter (4.3-foot) wingspan, the mechanical bird flies autonomously for an hour at a time, and boasts impressive, if somewhat stiff plumage.

It is the creation of a group of engineers keen to develop cheap, local alternatives to foreign-made technology on the communist island under US sanctions since 1962.

Eighty percent of the mechanical bird is fashioned by hand -- mainly in makeshift workshops set up at the homes of individual engineers, who largely have to make do with the most basic equipment and parts.