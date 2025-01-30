DeepSeek’s ‘Sputnik moment’ exposes holes in US chip curbs

DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng has admitted the “embargo on high-end chips” has proved a major hurdle in its work.

But while the curbs have long aimed to ensure US tech dominance, analysts suggest they may have spurred the firm to develop clever ways to overcome them.

The company has said it used the less-advanced H800 chips -- permitted for export to China until late 2023 -- to power its large learning model.

“The constraints on China’s access to chips forced the DeepSeek team to train more efficient models that could still be competitive without huge compute training costs,” George Washington University’s Jeffrey Ding told AFP.

The success of DeepSeek, he said, showed “US export controls are ineffective at preventing other countries from developing frontier models”.

“History tells us it is impossible to bottle up a general-purpose technology like artificial intelligence.”

DeepSeek is far from the first Chinese firm forced to innovate in this way: tech giant Huawei has roared back into profit in recent years after reorienting its business to address US sanctions.

But it is the first to spark such panic in Silicon Valley and Washington.

Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen described it as a “Sputnik moment” -- a reference to the Soviet satellite launch that exposed the yawning technology gap between the United States and its primary geopolitical adversary.