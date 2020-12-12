‘Digital Summit 2020’ inaugurated virtually

A two-day prestigious event for Bangladeshi digital marketing professionals “Digital Summit 2020” was inaugurated virtually on Friday, reports BSS.

The theme for the summit this year is ‘Bringing Digital at the Core’.

The aim of the summit is to bring it forward why every company, be it small or big, needs to bring digital at the core of their business from understanding their customer, creating solutions for them, and in delivering those solutions to them.

Initiated in 2014 by Bangladesh Brand Forum, the Digital Summit is the apex platform for the digital marketers of the country.