‘Digital Summit 2020’ inaugurated virtually

A two-day prestigious event for Bangladeshi digital marketing professionals “Digital Summit 2020” was inaugurated virtually on Friday, reports BSS.
The theme for the summit this year is ‘Bringing Digital at the Core’.
The aim of the summit is to bring it forward why every company, be it small or big, needs to bring digital at the core of their business from understanding their customer, creating solutions for them, and in delivering those solutions to them.
Initiated in 2014 by Bangladesh Brand Forum, the Digital Summit is the apex platform for the digital marketers of the country.
More than 300 participants are joining the summit in this year.
The summit is an initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum which is presented by Meghna Group of Industries, powered by Httpool and in association with Evaly and Daily Star.
The summit consists of six panel discussions, five keynote sessions, three insight sessions, two case studies, and the speakers are joining from different regions of the world and sharing their knowledge.
Alongside, there are notable local experts who are discussing multiple topics.
The keynote speakers of the session are -- Rishad Tobaccowala, Author, Restoring the Soul of Business: Staying Human in the Age of Data; Former Chief Growth Officer, Member of Management Committee, Publicis Groupe; Former Chairman, Digitas LBi and Razorfish; Kazi Monirul Kabir, Country Director, Httpool; Francis Nicholas, Group Digital Director, Nomad Foods; Varun Bhandakar, Manager, Customer Success. Australia and New Zealand Hubspot and Vita Garlfulina, Business Development Director, Eskimi.
The conference will also feature panel discussions, keynote sessions, inside sessions and case studies by about 40 experts in digital marketing from home and abroad.
Shariful Islam, founder and managing director of Bangladesh Brand Forum inaugurated the Digital Summit 2020 with a minute silence for the sad and untimely demise of two of the most amazing creative minds of Bangladesh late Aly Zaker, Freedom Fighter, Ekushey Padak-winning stage and TV actor, director, chairman of Asiatic 3Sixty and late Aditya Kabir, known as the human encyclopedia.
The summit was opened by Asif Iqbal, deputy managing director (FMCG), Meghna Group of Industries.