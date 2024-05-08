Boeing Starliner crewed mission postponed to 17 May

The first crewed launch of Boeing's Starliner spaceship to the International Space Station has been pushed to May 17 after engineers said a faulty rocket valve needs to be replaced for the high-stakes mission, NASA said Tuesday.

The test has already faced years of delays and comes at a challenging time for Boeing, as a safety crisis engulfs the century-old aerospace titan's commercial aviation arm.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were strapped into their seats preparing for liftoff on Monday night when the call for a "scrub" came.

Ground teams had heard buzzing from a valve that regulates liquid oxygen pressure on the Atlas V rocket meant to propel Starliner into orbit.