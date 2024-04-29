Mobile connectivity improves performance, unlocks new income: Study

Work (75 per cent) is the main driver for the increase, followed by access to everyday online services (67 per cent) like groceries, retail and banking.

The study also reveals that 96 per cent respondents say that owning a mobile phone has improved their work-life balance.

“Mobile technologies continue to empower people in Bangladesh, and we are encouraged by how the mobile phone remains an essential tool for leading better digital lives. Our Digital Lives Decoded study shows that people in Bangladesh are overwhelmingly positive about the impact of mobile connectivity and are embracing the mobile to unlock new opportunities,” says Manisha Dogra, senior vice president and head of external relations at Telenor Asia.

“We need to work together to build on this positive momentum to enable a thriving digital economy and realise the full potential of new technologies like AI for individuals, businesses, and society at large,” she added.