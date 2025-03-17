Apple launches 'Surveyor' app for improved mapping accuracy

Apple has introduced a new app called 'Surveyor', designed to collect real-world mapping data to enhance the accuracy and detail of Apple Maps.

According to Mac Rumours, the app focuses on gathering information such as street signs, traffic signals, and roadside details to ensure Apple Maps remains precise and up to date.

Unlike Apple's standard consumer apps, Surveyor is not publicly available. Instead, it appears to be intended for partner companies tasked with mapping assignments.