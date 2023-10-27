Google Maps getting new AI-powered search updates

Chris Phillips, Vice President and General Manager of Geo at Google, stated that AI has "supercharged the way we map" and is crucial in assisting users with navigation and making vital choices.

The future of Google Maps, according to Phillips, is a product that's more "visual and immersive" but also one that helps you make "more sustainable choices," like riding transit or a bike. Google is also expanding its API offerings to developers, cities, and especially automotive companies, so they can tweak and improve Maps for the in-car navigation experience.