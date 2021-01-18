Apple MacBook Pro 2021 to feature new design without Touch Bar

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple MacBook Pro 2021 models will have a flat-edged design and there will be no-touch bar this time.

Apple working on MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models that will be powered by its own M1 or the rumoured M1X processors, but the Cupertino giant has not shared any official details yet, reports MacRumors.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are expected to come with a “flat-edged” form factor similar to the new iPhone 12 models.

The OLED Touch Bar will not be present this time around and will be replaced by physical function keys, according to the analyst.