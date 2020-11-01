Apple to replace AirPods Pro with sound issues

Apple has announced that it will repair or replace faulty AirPods Pro free of cost.

The iPhone maker in its new repair programme has offered repairs and replacements of the AirPods Pro facing active noise cancellation issues or if it comes with a crackling or static sound.

“An affected AirPods Pro may exhibit one or more of the following behaviours: Crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone. Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise,” Apple said in its support page on Friday.