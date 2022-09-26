Apple set to manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India

Apple is all set to begin manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 models in India, just days after it had a global unveiling.

"The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities. We're excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India," said Apple in a statement to ANI. Further details about where the iPhone will be manufactured in India, which is the second biggest smartphone market, have not yet been disclosed.

As per reports, the locally produced models are likely to make their way into markets later this year.

In India, the US tech giant is partnering with top 3 global smartphone manufacturers -Wistron, Foxconn, and Pegatron according to reports.