Apple set to manufacture its latest iPhone 14 in India

About iPhone 14
Apple unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus variant during its 'Far Out' event on 7 September.
This new lineup is inspired by the iPhone 13, with sharp metal edges, rounded corners, a glass back, the recognizable notch at the top of the handset, and a lightning port.
The most significant change in the lineup is that the iPhone 13 mini will not be updated with this generation. Instead, the iPhone 14 will be available in two sizes: the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus. They both have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively.
The iPhone 14, like the Apple Watch Series 8, features improved sensors that can detect a car crash. It can aid you in contacting emergency services more swiftly. And even if you're in the midst of nowhere with no Wi-Fi or cell coverage, the iPhone can still assist you with an emergency SOS via satellite. You can send a message to emergency services as long as you're outdoors and have an unobstructed vision of the sky.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip. It's the same chip seen in the iPhone 13 range. Apple claims a 49 per cent improvement in low-light performance.
The iPhone 14 is priced at $799, and the iPhone 14 Plus is $899. Pre-orders will begin on September 9. The iPhone 14 will be released on September 16, followed by the iPhone 14 Plus on 7 October.
Apple in India
In 2017, Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme by the Central government is also likely to have attracted several gadget makers, including Apple, to set shop in the country.
The Centre offers a PLI to boost domestic manufacturing and attract significant investments in mobile phone manufacturing and specified electronic components, including Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) units. The Scheme is expected to tremendously boost the electronics manufacturing landscape and establish India at the global level in the electronics sector.
The overall financial outlay for the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing is pegged at Rs 386.01 billion over five years. Of the total Rs 2.4 trillion worth of incentives over the next five years, with the lion's share is likely to be provided to electronics, auto components, and pharma makers.
The government had launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in 14 sectors which will make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain and reduce dependency on imports.