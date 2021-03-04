Budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy M02s available at Daraz Bangladesh

Samsung Bangladesh has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone Galaxy M02s to max up users' experiences. The device is available at Daraz Bangladesh for Tk 12,999 with a discount offer and EMI facility, said a press release.
With a massive 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and 5,000mAh battery, Galaxy M02s allows users to enjoy the highest entertainment level. The device comes with Dolby Atmos to heighten the experience and provide immersive sound quality to create an immersive environment.
The smartphone features triple rear cameras to help capture like a pro and max up their likes. The primary sensor has 13MP, while the depth and the macro cameras come with 2MP each. The front camera has a 5MP sensor to take stunning selfies. On top of it, users can get creative with their photos with AR emoji, stickers, and stamps.
Samsung Galaxy M02s is packed with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, Octa Core 1.8 GHz. The device also has Adreno 506 graphics processing.
Moreover, the performance and the powerful battery will help the users to operate it smoothly, conduct non-stop usage, and max up their gaming time. With the help of Discord, gamers can quickly talk with other players via voice chat.
Customers can purchase Samsung Galaxy M02s with a discount of Tk 500 at Daraz Bangladesh in addition to enjoying EMI for up to 12 months.
Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile at Samsung Bangladesh, said, “The pandemic has heightened the usage of digital technologies in Bangladesh, especially smartphones. Thus, we are delighted to bring a powerful but affordable device for customers who want to adopt digital technologies.”