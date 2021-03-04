Budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy M02s available at Daraz Bangladesh

Samsung Bangladesh has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone Galaxy M02s to max up users' experiences. The device is available at Daraz Bangladesh for Tk 12,999 with a discount offer and EMI facility, said a press release.

With a massive 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and 5,000mAh battery, Galaxy M02s allows users to enjoy the highest entertainment level. The device comes with Dolby Atmos to heighten the experience and provide immersive sound quality to create an immersive environment.

The smartphone features triple rear cameras to help capture like a pro and max up their likes. The primary sensor has 13MP, while the depth and the macro cameras come with 2MP each. The front camera has a 5MP sensor to take stunning selfies. On top of it, users can get creative with their photos with AR emoji, stickers, and stamps.