Year-end splash with every purchase of OPPO A77

In a gesture of gratitude to its valued customers, OPPO is delighted to announce a year-end surprise for OPPO A77 smartphone buyers.
Until 31 December, every purchase of the OPPO A77 will come with a complimentary special edition backpack, adding an extra touch of style and convenience to the festive season, read a press release.
The OPPO A77 has been a popular choice among consumers for its powerful features, premium design, and impressive charging capabilities. As a token of appreciation for the continued support from OPPO enthusiasts, the inclusion of a specially designed backpack aims to enhance the overall user experience and make the holiday season even more memorable.
OPPO A77 boasts a sleek Premium OPPO Glow Flat-Edge Design with a thickness of 7.99mm Ultra-Slim Body, housing all the class and style in this device. The Side Fingerprint Unlock provides easy, one-handed usability. Stand out amidst the crowd with the eye-catching colorways and premium textures of the design that reflects the user’s lifestyle.
Charge the phone worry free with the 33-watt SUPERVOOC as its advanced charging technology has the phone ready without any delays for your day. Constant texting or watching your favorite dramas will be more exciting with the confidence of charging protection and safety features.
The limited-edition backpack features a modern and trendy design, providing users with a stylish and functional accessory for their everyday needs. Whether heading to work, school, or a weekend getaway, OPPO A77 users can now carry their essentials in a backpack that complements their lifestyle.
This special offer is available for a limited time only, and customers are encouraged to visit authorized OPPO retailers or the official OPPO store to take advantage of this exclusive promotion. OPPO remains committed to delivering innovative products and memorable experiences to its customers.