iPhone maker Pegatron suspends operations at two plants in China due to Covid-19 restrictions

Taiwanese company Pegatron, a major manufacturer of iPhones for Apple, has suspended its operations at two plants in China, one in Shanghai and the other in Kunshan.

As per The Verge, the decision comes after China had put strict policies and protocols in place due to a recent resurgence of Covid-19 in the country. China has been put under a strict lockdown since March, with the country witnessing its biggest Covid-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was discovered in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan.