LG features rollable smartphone, virtual human at CES 2021

LG Electronics on Monday introduced a smartphone with rollable display and a virtual human at the CES 2021.

At its online event, LG featured its smartphone with a rollable OLED display for the first time. Named “LG Rollable,” the device, highlighted by a resizable screen with a side-rolling display, was shown briefly at the beginning and end of the press conference.

However, the company did not reveal detailed specifications and overall design.

LG said it will hold a separate event for the new handset in the first half of the year.

“At LG, we will never stop innovating to bring you more convenience, more entertainment and more ways to keep you safe, so that you can live your lives to the fullest, whatever changes may come,” said “While our approach to life may be different now, we persevere,” said LG Electronics CEO, Brian Kwon.