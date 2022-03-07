M2 Apple Silicon Chip evidence spotted ahead of Apple event

Ahead of Apple event on Tuesday, evidence has been spotted indicating that the company is testing the M2 Apple silicon chip that will debut in a new MacBook Air and refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro.

As per Mac rumours, Apple has been testing a chip with an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU across multiple Macs on the latest macOS beta, in recent weeks. The company's M2 Apple silicon chip will be the first significant upgrade for Apple's custom silicon on the Mac since its introduction.