Apple orders partners to make 90m units, expects stable sales

Apple anticipates healthy iPhone sales in the coming year despite the global economic slowdown. The same with the iPhone 13, Cupertino instructed its assemblers to adhere to a 90 million target for the iPhone 14.

According to GSM Arena, the same number of devices as last year, 220 million, are anticipated to be produced by the corporation through the end of 2022. Bloomberg reports that Apple is certain it can survive the economic hardships other manufacturers are facing in a market that lost 9 per cent in the second quarter and is expected to decline by 3.5 per cent for the entire year.