Apple orders partners to make 90m units, expects stable sales

Following the revelation, the stock prices of Taiwanese iPhone assemblers Pegatron, Japan Display, TDK Corp, and Murata Manufacturing all increased.
According to analysts, the downfall of Huawei's high-end handsets and the oversupply of Android devices, in general, are driving up demand for Apple's new product line.
The majority of the iPhones are assembled by the Hon Hai Precision Industry, which claimed that "in 2022, the sale of electronics items should see little change."
Next month, it is anticipated that the announcement of a total of four Apple iPhone 14 models, as reported by GSM Arena.
New cameras, a punch hole design for a better selfie camera and Face ID, as well as a new A16 Bionic chip, are all likely on the horizon.