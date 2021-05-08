Over 128M iOS users affected by ‘XcodeGhost’ malware: Report

More than 128 million iOS users were allegedly affected by the “XcodeGhost” malware which first surfaced in 2015 -- responsible for injecting malware into several iPhone and iPad apps that were subsequently uploaded to the App Store.

Internal Apple emails have revealed during the Epic Games vs Apple trial that 128 million consumers had downloaded more than 2,500 apps infected by the malware that came from the fake copy of Xcode.

In total, these 2,500 infected apps have been downloaded more than 203 million times in the App Store, reports Motherboard.

An employer mentioned that “China represents 55 per cent of customers and 66 per cent of downloads,” also referring to the “XcodeGhost” malware.