RIP Internet Explorer: Microsoft's web browser retired

Internet Explorer, Microsoft's once dominant web browser that some users love to hate, was retired Wednesday after 27 years on the world's computer screens.

The tech giant will no longer offer fixes or updates to the existing version of Explorer and users will be directed to its replacement, Microsoft Edge.

It was a moment marked with some genuine nostalgia -- and plenty of jokes at the expense of what was many people's first gateway to the internet.

"You took long to download stuff, you kept freezing, and you got replaced pretty easily by other browsers," tweeted @Zytrux_1, under the hashtag #ripinternetexplorer.

"But there goes one of the first browsers I've ever used, and got plenty of good memories thanks to it."