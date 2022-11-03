Apple launching software upgrades for 5G network in India next week

Tech giant Apple will roll out the much-awaited software upgrades for 5G network in India for its users from next week.

The service will be made available as Apple pushes out its iOS 16 Beta software update. India announced the launch of 5G services on 1 October.

Airtel and Reliance Jio customers on any of the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE (3rd generation) models can use Apple's Beta Software Program to experience 5G service.

The Apple Beta Software Program is open to anyone with a valid Apple ID who accepts the Apple Beta Software Program Agreement during the sign-up process.