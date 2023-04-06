Made-in-India iPhones increase as Apple shifts production from China

iPhones made in India increased in volume and value last year as Apple moved to shift some of its production away from China to diversify its supply chain, ANI reported citing South China Morning Post.

In 2022, the shipment volumes of iPhones manufactured in India increased by 65 per cent year on year. In addition, the value of iPhones rose by 162 per cent, South China Morning Post reported citing a report published by market research firm Counterpoint last week. Last year, Apple accounted for 25 per cent of the value of India's total smartphone shipments, which shows a rise from 12 per cent in 2021, the SCMP reported citing the Counterpoint.

China manufactures up to 85 per cent of iPhones around the world, Xinmei Shen said in the South China Morning Post report. However, Beijing faces the risk of losing its dominance as Apple is taking measures to shift its manufacturing supply chain outside China.

Apple is among the global tech brands that are seeking to reduce their reliance on China for production amid rising tensions between Beijing and Washington and production disruptions in China due to the Chinese government's stringent Covid-19 measures, according to the South China Morning Post report.