Govt trying to bring everyone under digital connectivity: Telecom minister

Guangzhe Chen, World Bank's regional director for infrastructure in South Asia, led the delegation, a press release said.
The delegation was briefed on the role of the posts and telecommunications division in the Covid pandemic, the current picture of broadband connectivity in Bangladesh, the current challenges in the telecom sector, and what needs to be done to overcome the challenges.
During the meeting, they exchanged views on the development of telecommunications sector, in particular, 5G-infrastructure, digital network support in educational institutions and strengthening cyber security.
The World Bank delegation noted that digital connectivity is very important for educational institutions.
Posts and telecommunications division secretary Md Afzal Hossain, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder, BTRC director general brigadier general Md Nasim Parvez and World Bank country director Dandan Chen joined it, among others.