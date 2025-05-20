NID data centre completely secured: DG
The election commission’s national identity (NID) registration wing on Monday said their data centre was “completely secured” while routine surveillance was underway against any possible data leakage or damage.
“We have taken all required steps from our end for its security. Our data centre is now completely secured,” NID registration wing’s director general ASM Humayun Kabir told newspersons at a media briefing.
He added the routine surveillance process was underway against the damage or leakage of data and “currently we are not facing any challenge with the data centre” while steps would be taken for its security in future as well.
Kabir said other than required temporary shutdowns for routine maintenance works, the data centre remains open for 24 hours while “the data centre is always checked by our own manpower to address the problems and update the hub”.
He further said that the wing engaged a Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) team for the centre’s full-time security.
Kabir said the wing’s project people, the technical hands and he himself were consecutively equipping them with the knowledge of the security issues of the centre sitting with the BUET team.
“Remaining involved in this process, I feel we (data centre) are secured,” the NID wing chief said.
Kabir said the centre earlier identified 586 people having dual NIDs which initially debarred these people from receiving civic services but “we have now relieved them” by opening their first NID to receive the services as Bangladesh citizens.
According to the NID server information, a total of 120 million (12 crore) voters are there in the country while officials concerned said with EC’s approval the wing was in contracts with 186 organisations for information verification.