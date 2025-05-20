NID data centre completely secured: DG

He added the routine surveillance process was underway against the damage or leakage of data and “currently we are not facing any challenge with the data centre” while steps would be taken for its security in future as well.

Kabir said other than required temporary shutdowns for routine maintenance works, the data centre remains open for 24 hours while “the data centre is always checked by our own manpower to address the problems and update the hub”.

He further said that the wing engaged a Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) team for the centre’s full-time security.