In the face of neurotechnology advances, Chile passes 'neuro rights' law

Chilean lawmakers on Wednesday approved a law establishing the rights to personal identity, free will and mental privacy, becoming the first country in the world to legislate on neurotechnology that can manipulate one's mind.

This bill, which already passed the Senate last year, could form the basis of future lawmaking in field of human rights in other countries in the face of advances in technology applied to the mind and the brain.

During debates preceding the vote, senator Guido Girardi, one of the most vocal promoters of the law, said its aim is to protect "the last frontier" of the human being: the human psyche.