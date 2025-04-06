Meta releases new AI model Llama 4

Meta said in a statement that the Llama 4 Scout and Llama 4 Maverick are its "most advanced models yet" and "the best in their class for multimodality."

Meta added that Llama 4 Maverick and Llama 4 Scout will be open source software. It also said it was previewing Llama 4 Behemoth, which it called "one of the smartest LLMs in the world and our most powerful yet to serve as a teacher for our new models."

Big technology firms have been investing aggressively in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure following the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT, which altered the tech landscape and drove investment into machine learning.